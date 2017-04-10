Body of man linked to Dakota Access protest found in river near campsite
An apparent Dakota Access pipeline activist missing since October was found dead Sunday floating in the Cannonball River near the site of the former protest camps. A local fisherman discovered the body of Damjan Nedelkovski , 35, of Glendale, California, near the shoreline at the river's mouth, according to a press release issued Monday by the Morton County Sheriff's Department in Mandan, North Dakota.
