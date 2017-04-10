Bank worker held over missing million...

Bank worker held over missing millions from Macedonian vault

Macedonian police say an employee at one of the country's biggest banks has been arrested on suspicion of stealing about 3 million euros worth of cash from the vault in the bank's headquarters.

Chicago, IL

