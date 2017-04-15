At least two journalists injured as p...

At least two journalists injured as protesters storm Macedonian parliament

Macedonian police and prosecutors should swiftly bring to justice those responsible for injuring at least two journalists and assaulting at least four others in last night's storming of the parliament building , the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Nationalist demonstrators , many of them wearing masks and hoods, last night stormed the building in the capital Skopje to protest yesterday's election of an ethnic-Albanian politician as speaker of the parliament, according to media reports and journalists who were present at the scene.

