15 charged in attack on Macedonian parliament that hurt 100
Social Democrat party's vice president Radmila Sekerinska has her hair violently pulled, as supporters of the country's dominant conservative party invaded parliament, in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday April 27, 2017. Police said over 100 people were injured during the Thursday night violence inside and outside parliament that followed the election of a new parliament speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb '17
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|310
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb '17
|DaniEl
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC