15 charged in attack on Macedonian parliament that hurt 100

Social Democrat party's vice president Radmila Sekerinska has her hair violently pulled, as supporters of the country's dominant conservative party invaded parliament, in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday April 27, 2017. Police said over 100 people were injured during the Thursday night violence inside and outside parliament that followed the election of a new parliament speaker.

Chicago, IL

