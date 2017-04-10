10th International Student Poster Com...

10th International Student Poster Competition Skopje

23 hrs ago

The Plakart Association of Graphic Designers, in partnership with Museum of City of Skopje , is inviting all students worldwide on BA, MA and PhD studies of fine arts, design and visual arts to enter the 10th International Student Poster Competition Skopje . This year's theme is " Artificial Reality ".

Chicago, IL

