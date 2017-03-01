Wizz Air to boost flights to Bratislava

Wizz Air to boost flights to Bratislava

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Wizz Air - the biggest low-cost airline in central and eastern Europe - is adding new flights and lines not just at the beginning of the summer season but year-round, the Trend weekly wrote on its website on March 1. Most recently, it has opened a new line between Bratislava and the Romanian city of Cluj, to fly two times a week from March 10. Wizz Air will operate flights from the Bosnian-Herzegovina city of Tuzla to the Slovak capital two times a week as well, and in mid-June a third flight will be added. In the last week of June, Wizz Air plans to open a line connecting Bratislava and Warsaw four times a week - not to the low-cost airport Modlin but to the main Warsaw airport of Frederic Chopin.

Chicago, IL

