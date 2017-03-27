Trump Continues Obama Policies

The author, Mike Gonzalez, looks into the global struggle playing out on the international stage between these two major figures, and how conservatives are smeared as members of the Putin camp by liberal media outlets like Politico. Gonzalez focuses on the small country of Macedonia, where "Soros and the U.S. Embassy have thrown their support behind parties contending against the conservative party VMRO-imperfect as many political parties around the world no doubt are, but very much pro-U.S. and pro-NATO."

