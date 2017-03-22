Sri Lanka cosponsors UN resolution, r...

Sri Lanka cosponsors UN resolution, reaffirms commitment to implement proposals

Mar 22, Geneva: Sri Lanka today reaffirming its commitment to the reconciliation process and commitments articulated in the UN Resolution 30/1 it cosponsored in 2015, announced that it will be co-sponsoring UN resolution 34/1 which will grant Sri Lanka two more year to implement the 30/1 proposals. Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva delivering a statement at the at Interactive Dialogue at the 34th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today announced that Sri Lanka will be co-sponsoring the Resolution, and thanked the Council, the UN, and Sri Lanka's bilateral partners for their support to strengthen reconciliation in Sri Lanka, and for the extension of the timeline.

