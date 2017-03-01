Soros working his mischief again in Macedo...
We have written before about how the George Soros-infested State Department is trying to impose its will in Albania. The latest sovereign country where the U.S. ambassador has overstepped his bounds to assist the left's agenda is Macedonia, where conservatives are in a death match against what is now called the "Soros Army" in the struggle to put together a new government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb 21
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb 21
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb 21
|zika the great
|311
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb 21
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb 20
|DaniEl
|146
|Albania is set to be Divided.
|Feb 20
|zika the great
|2
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC