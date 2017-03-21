PM Grindeanu: Creating a powerful bon...

PM Grindeanu: Creating a powerful bond between Romanians in country...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Prime Minister stated on Monday, at the launching of the camp programme titled "ARC" 2017, that for the Gov't he leads strengthening the bond between Romanians in the country and the ones in the diaspora represents a priority. "I thank the two ministers, namely Andreea Pastirnac and Marius Dunca for this excellent invitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb 21 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb 21 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb 21 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb 21 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb 20 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC