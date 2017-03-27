Nowruz is reminder of power of culture and heritage to build...

On the occasion of International Nowruz Day celebrated on March 21, Irina Bokova, Director-General of UNESCO in her released message stated, "At a time when violent extremism seeks to destroy diversity and freedoms, Nowruz is a reminder of the power of culture and heritage to build resilient and sustainable societies." International Nowruz Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010 at the initiative of several countries that share this holiday such as Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.