News Analysis: Macedonia's Ruling Party 'Playing With Fire' As Political Crisis Continues
Protesters in the Macedonian capital Skopje protest against a political agreement that would ensure the wider use of the Albanian language in the ethnically divided state. The key to the current political crisis convulsing Macedonia might just be a single phrase heard on one of the leaked wiretap recordings that shook that Balkan country two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Thu
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb 21
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb 21
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb 21
|zika the great
|311
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb 21
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb 20
|DaniEl
|146
|Albania is set to be Divided.
|Feb 20
|zika the great
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC