Museum of Albanian alphabet attacked in Macedonian city

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Progress

Macedonian police say vandals have damaged a museum dedicated to the Albanian alphabet, amid increasing political tension over the official status of the Albanian language in the country. The attack early Tuesday in the southwestern city of Bitola damaged the front door and windows.

Chicago, IL

