Macedonian Protesters Reject EU Call ...

Macedonian Protesters Reject EU Call To Break Political Deadlock

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Demonstrators carried anti-EU slogans through the streets of the Macedonian capital, Skopje, on March 21. They opposed efforts by the visiting European Union Enlargement Commissioner who urged the Macedonian president to approve a deal for a new coalition government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb 21 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb 21 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb 21 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb 21 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb 20 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC