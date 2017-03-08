Macedonian President warns EU, NATO of Albanian meddling
In a letter sent to European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of the 9-10 March EU summit, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov warned against attempts by Western powers to impose on his country a political platform "written in Tirana". On 1 March Ivanov refused to allow a coalition of Social Democrats and parties representing the country's big ethnic Albanian minority to form a government because of their pledge to allow wider official use of the Albanian language.
