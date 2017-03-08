Macedonian President warns EU, NATO o...

Macedonian President warns EU, NATO of Albanian meddling

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

In a letter sent to European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of the 9-10 March EU summit, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov warned against attempts by Western powers to impose on his country a political platform "written in Tirana". On 1 March Ivanov refused to allow a coalition of Social Democrats and parties representing the country's big ethnic Albanian minority to form a government because of their pledge to allow wider official use of the Albanian language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb 21 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb 21 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb 21 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb 21 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb 20 DaniEl 146
Albania is set to be Divided. Feb 20 zika the great 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC