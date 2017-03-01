Macedonian president accused of fomen...

Macedonian president accused of fomenting 'coup'

Yesterday

Macedonia's political crisis deepened yesterday as opposition leader Zoran Zaev accused President Gjorge Ivanov of fomenting a "coup d'etat" by refusing to give him the mandate to form a new government. Zaev, leader of Macedonia's Social Democrats, expected to be able to form a new government, having found an agreement with the biggest Albanian party over a law backing broader use of their language in the country.

Chicago, IL

