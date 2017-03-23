Macedonia Protests Continue Over Prop...

Macedonia Protests Continue Over Proposed Governing Coalition

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Protests continued in the Macedonian capital, Skopje, on March 22 over a proposed political deal that would boost the official use of the Albanian language. Protesters oppose a political deal between the Social Democratic Union and ethnic Albanian parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb 21 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb 21 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb 21 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb 21 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb '17 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC