Macedonia: Mass protests as EU envoy tries to break deadlock

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Macedonia's capital of Skopje on Tuesday to protest a visit by a European Union envoy who is trying to break the political deadlock that has left the country without a government for three months. Waving red-and-yellow national flags, the protesters chanted "Macedonia! Macedonia!" - gathering for a second consecutive day as EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn held talks with political leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.