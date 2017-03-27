Gruevski: Foreign Ambassadors, States...

Gruevski: Foreign Ambassadors, States Intervene in Macedonia

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Sofia News Agency

We pointed out very clearly and directly that there is external interference in the creation of the crisis in the Republic of Macedonia. The interference of foreign ambassadors, as well as the role of the Special Prosecutor's Office as an instrument of the Social Democratic Union and of certain external powers for pressuring and racketeering politicians, journalists and media is absolutely inadmissible, read an announcement of the party of Nikola Gruevski VMRO - DPMNE on the meeting with European Commissioner Johannes Hahn on Tuesday night.

Chicago, IL

