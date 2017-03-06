GOP congressman worries: Russia might...

GOP congressman worries: Russia might move in the Balkans

17 hrs ago

Russia might take advantage of instability in Macedonia to recover some of the Balkan territory lost following the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to a Republican lawmaker. "At the very least you can imagine them playing a provocative role," Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., told the Washington Examiner .

Chicago, IL

