GOP congressman worries: Russia might move in the Balkans
Russia might take advantage of instability in Macedonia to recover some of the Balkan territory lost following the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to a Republican lawmaker. "At the very least you can imagine them playing a provocative role," Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., told the Washington Examiner .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb 21
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb 21
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb 21
|zika the great
|311
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb 21
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb 20
|DaniEl
|146
|Albania is set to be Divided.
|Feb 20
|zika the great
|2
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
