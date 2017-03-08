FYR Macedonia 2017: Jana Burcheska's ...

FYR Macedonia 2017: Jana Burcheska's Eurovision entry known on 10/3

The song and the video will be revealed during the music show Stisni Play hosted by Aleksandra Jovanovska, Head of Press for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. The special episode will be broadcasted on MKRTV on the 10th March at 20:15 CET.

