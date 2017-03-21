EU's Hahn heads to Macedonia to help break deadlock
The European Union's enlargement commissioner, Johannes Hahn, will visit Macedonia on Tuesday in another bid to help break a political deadlock that has left the country's parties unable to form a government since an election in December. The Balkan country has been roiled by a two-year political crisis sparked by a massive wiretapping scandal that led to holding a general election two years early.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar 9
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb 21
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb 21
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb 21
|zika the great
|311
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb 21
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb 20
|DaniEl
|146
