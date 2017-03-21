EU's Hahn heads to Macedonia to help ...

EU's Hahn heads to Macedonia to help break deadlock

The European Union's enlargement commissioner, Johannes Hahn, will visit Macedonia on Tuesday in another bid to help break a political deadlock that has left the country's parties unable to form a government since an election in December. The Balkan country has been roiled by a two-year political crisis sparked by a massive wiretapping scandal that led to holding a general election two years early.

