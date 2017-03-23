EU threatens Macedonia's leaders with...

EU threatens Macedonia's leaders with sanctions

2 hrs ago

Macedonian leaders risk sanctions if they continue to block a new government and stoke inter-ethnic conflict, EU mediators dealing with a crisis in the Balkan country have warned. Gjorge Ivanov, Macedonia's president, has refused to give Zoran Zaev, the opposition leader backed by a majority of MPs elected in December , a mandate to form a government.

Chicago, IL

