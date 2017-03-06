EU Calls on Macedonia to Consider Giving Zaev Govt Mandate
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini urged President Gjorge Ivanov to reconsider handing out to social democrat leader Zoran Zaev to form a new government. Political tensions have reached a new high over the past few days as Ivanov refused to give SDSM head Zoran Zaev a mandate to fork a government together with three ethnic Albanian parties including the biggest one, the Democratic Union for Integration .
