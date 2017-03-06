EU Calls on Macedonia to Consider Giv...

EU Calls on Macedonia to Consider Giving Zaev Govt Mandate

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Sofia News Agency

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini urged President Gjorge Ivanov to reconsider handing out to social democrat leader Zoran Zaev to form a new government. Political tensions have reached a new high over the past few days as Ivanov refused to give SDSM head Zoran Zaev a mandate to fork a government together with three ethnic Albanian parties including the biggest one, the Democratic Union for Integration .

Chicago, IL

