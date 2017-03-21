EP Adopts Resolution on Bulgarians in...

EP Adopts Resolution on Bulgarians in Albania

Monday Read more: Sofia News Agency

A month ago, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on Albania , which included a text, put forward by Bulgarian MEPs Andrey Kovatchev and Angel Dzhambazki, reaffirming the rights of the Bulgarian population in Mala Prespa, Golo Brdo and Gora. There are several officially recognized minorities in Albania , among them a Macedonian minority.

Chicago, IL

