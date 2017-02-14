Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
There are 1 comment on the The Straits Times story from Monday Feb 13, titled Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017. In it, The Straits Times reports that:
Macedonian Army and Police special forces training in Skopje, Macedonia, bus crash in Taipei, Taiwan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures. Macedonian Army and Police special forces perform an exercise after finishing their three-week training with the U.S. Navy Seals in Skopje, Macedonia February 13, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Straits Times.
|
Vienna, Austria
|
#1 Tuesday Feb 14
Skopians are a TITO pseudonation. The Yugoslavisation of the Vardar-Bulgarians with HELLENIC name! Pure paranoia.
Note: Skopje is the Roman city SCUPI of Dardania. Not Macedonia.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|10 hr
|MUSLIM RSAVAGES
|141
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Thu
|DaniEl
|296
|United Macedonians
|Thu
|makedonas from ci...
|23
|Soros,Rothchilds,Queen and Pope want to pay of...
|Thu
|Corona
|2
|Kosovo and Bulgaria to divide Macedonia.
|Thu
|Ellada
|7
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 15
|Kosovo is Serbia
|11
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb 14
|makedonas from ci...
|234
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC