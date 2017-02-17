SamCam's fashion line's links with a ...

SamCam's fashion line's links with a Macedonian tycoon

Read more: Daily Mail

SamCam's new luxury fashion line, the ex-Tory chairman and a Macedonian tycoon paying workers A 1 an hour Samantha Cameron's new luxury fashion line is made at a factory owned by a controversial Macedonian businessman with links to former Tory chairman Lord Feldman Samantha Cameron's new luxury fashion line is made at a factory owned by a controversial Macedonian businessman with links to former Tory chairman Lord Feldman. Mrs Cameron has teamed up with 'playboy' textiles tycoon Jordan Kamcev to produce items for her brand in the Eastern European country, where workers are paid little over A 1 an hour.

Macedonia

