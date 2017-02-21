Rohrabacher meets with Le Pen, criticizes Macedonia

With Loretta Sanchez's departure from Congress after a failed bid for U.S. Senate , Rep. Dana Rohrabacher now stands alone as the county's most distinctive, spontaneous and colorful House member. After a visit to Egypt this month, for example, he stopped in France with Rep. Peter King, R-NY, to meet with that country's most prominent anti-immigration proponent, Marine Le Pen, controversial president of the National Front.

