There are 2 comments on the Channelnewsasia.com story from Thursday Feb 9, titled 'No time to waste', EU's Hahn tells Macedonia's leaders as crisis festers.

The European Union's enlargement commissioner, Johannes Hahn, on Thursday urged Macedonia's political parties to reach a swift agreement on the formation of a new government and put an end to the Balkan country's long-running political crisis. European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn arrives for a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, Luxembourg, June 20, 2016.

MACEDONIA is HELLENISM

Vienna, Austria

#1 Thursday Feb 9
Skopians are a Yugoslavian Titoistic pseudonation of the Vardar-Bulgarians with HELLENIC name! Pure paranoia! Not Macedonians. Macedonians are HELLENES since 3000 years,

1

mr large

Tewksbury, MA

#3 Friday Feb 10
my friend, these goat fckers are on the way out
Macedonia

