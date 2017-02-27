New Government or More Turmoil for Ma...

New Government or More Turmoil for Macedonia?

Supporters of Macedonia's outgoing ruling party demonstrated in Skopje yesterday in a bid to stop the trouble-free transfer of power promised by the man who could be Macedonia's next prime minister. The conservative VMRO DPMNE party fiercely opposes the agreement between the rival Social Democrats and parties representing the Albanian minority that cleared the way for a Social Democrat-led coalition.

