NATO Urges Macedonia to Form Govt
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has issued a statement suggesting Macedonia should go on with the formation of a new government. His message, published on NATO 's website, comes as a coalition is yet to be forged two months after an early election, with the second-biggest party SDSM saying it has enough signatures to ask the President for a government mandate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb 21
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb 21
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb 21
|zika the great
|311
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb 21
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb 20
|DaniEl
|146
|Albania is set to be Divided.
|Feb 20
|zika the great
|2
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
