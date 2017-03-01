NATO Urges Macedonia to Form Govt

NATO Urges Macedonia to Form Govt

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Sofia News Agency

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has issued a statement suggesting Macedonia should go on with the formation of a new government. His message, published on NATO 's website, comes as a coalition is yet to be forged two months after an early election, with the second-biggest party SDSM saying it has enough signatures to ask the President for a government mandate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb 21 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb 21 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb 21 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb 21 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb 20 DaniEl 146
Albania is set to be Divided. Feb 20 zika the great 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC