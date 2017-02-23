Macedonia's Social Democrat leader sa...

Macedonia's Social Democrat leader says expects to form government in March

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The leader of Macedonia's Social Democrats said on Thursday he expected to be able to form a new government in March, ending a two-year political crisis following a wiretapping scandal that brought down a previous prime minister. After inconclusive parliamentary elections in December, the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party at the centre of the scandal tried but failed to reach an agreement with others to form a coalition cabinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb 21 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb 21 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb 21 zika the great 311
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb 21 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb 20 DaniEl 146
Albania is set to be Divided. Feb 20 zika the great 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC