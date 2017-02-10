Macedonian capital offers free transport to fight pollution
There are 3 comments on the Valley Morning Star story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Macedonian capital offers free transport to fight pollution. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:
Municipal authorities in Macedonia's heavily polluted capital are offering residents free use of public transport to reduce the use of cars.
Vienna, Austria
#1 Tuesday Feb 7
SKOPJE is the ROMAN city SCUPI of Dardania! Not Macedonian city.
#2 Tuesday Feb 7
i believe scupi is short for skupthi, makes sense
#3 Tuesday Feb 7
Large sounds like scupidi garbage. In Greek
