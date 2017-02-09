There are on the Sofia News Agency story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bulgaria' - US Official. In it, Sofia News Agency reports that:

Macedonian officials have expressed their outrage at comments from United States Congressman Dana Rohrabacher , who told an Albanian TV station Macedonia should be divided and its creation was a failed project. Its territories should be divided between neighboring states, Kosovo and Bulgaria included, Macedonian media quote him as telling Albania 's Vizion Plus TV.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.