Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bulgaria' - US Official
There are 5 comments on the Sofia News Agency story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bulgaria' - US Official. In it, Sofia News Agency reports that:
Macedonian officials have expressed their outrage at comments from United States Congressman Dana Rohrabacher , who told an Albanian TV station Macedonia should be divided and its creation was a failed project. Its territories should be divided between neighboring states, Kosovo and Bulgaria included, Macedonian media quote him as telling Albania 's Vizion Plus TV.
Vienna, Austria
#1 Tuesday Feb 7
This is a Yugoslavian Titoistic pseudo-republic. NOT MACEDONIA!
#2 Tuesday Feb 7
ahahahahahahahahah oh well, time for ck suckers to die. midget gruevski will be jail soon or hanging from tree ahahahahahahahahhahahahahhah
Windsor, Canada
#3 Tuesday Feb 7
Makedonija is the oldest European country ;
This Idiot Dana Rochrabacher should be taken to the International Court by the Government of Makedonija-
Those imperialistic criminals who since the Roman conquest and partition of ancient Makedonija has destroyed hundreds of ancient nations and on ashes of those old ones created several new nations ,America being just one of the newest, can't come to terms with an old nation preserving their independence and national identity.
Greek lobby in America is now being concerned of daily scientific and archeological discoveries which uncover the truth-Makedonci are people the oldest in Europe ,living for at least 30 000 years in its mother earth-land and that Greek cancer only came recently (few thousand of years) from Egypt only to yoke natives of Balkans.
They ,the AmericanGreeks and worldwide Greeks may be able to partition Makedonija again;
(( as they have made hundreds of crimes throughout history and quite recently -like that of killing 80 000 000 people in Congo(Kongo,Africa) by Leoplod,then of Stalin who killed 30 000 000, then Hitler 6 000 000 etc ----all of them being bloody Imperialistic inhuman covered or openly Greeks));
What they ,the bloody Imperialists can't do anymore is to lie i.e.to hide their crimes-
The Greeks is the cancer of the planet Earth-America's just been serving them for a while(As so did earlier Imperialistic monstrous creations-Empires of Ottoman,....Roman ....)
Windsor, Canada
#4 Tuesday Feb 7
Most of the People of Makedonija and Bulgaria are of a common stock-old European aboriginals (only the very name Bulgaria is of Eastern Turk-origin) and both people speak old European language so that being politically united may be good for Makedonija-at least two parts of Makedonija (Vardar,Pirej would be re-united).
In some time in the future, Makedonija can be ,hopefully fully re-united ,as Bela Makedonija(Egejska) may be taken back from Greek criminal ocupators ( together with land of Thrace which is rightfullyy Bulgarian ))once America fell down (as California may pull the leg and some others follow the example))
Even if Albanians from Makedonija want to leave Makedonija there's no reason Makedonci and Albanian people to make a problem of it.The leaders of both people must, and they would find an acceptable solution to both people; after all there are lands of Albanian people still illegally occupied by Greece ;All of them mentioned by that ignorant Idiot D.Rohrabaher,Bulgarian,Albania n and Makedonski people have in common-their ancient lands illegally occupied by Frankenstein Greece;it might lead to an firm connection and alliance -no AmeroRussoGreeks would stop justice prevail at the end!!!
Vienna, Austria
#5 Tuesday Feb 7
Ajde bre fake Skopian, Titoistic Yugoslavian pseudonation of the Vardar-Bulgarians! Makedonija is the name of the HELLENIC region Macedonia(MAKEDONIA) in the Serbocroatian language. It is not a Skopian name.
