Lisbon, Malmo and Skopje announced as sustainable mobility city finalists
Cities from Portugal, Sweden and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia have made it through to become finalists for the European Mobility Award 2016. The award - which will be presented Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc on 20 March - is specifically intended to reward cities and local authorities that have involved the public in their schemes, and engaged stakeholders with strong communication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb 21
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb 21
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb 21
|zika the great
|311
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb 21
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb 20
|DaniEl
|146
|Albania is set to be Divided.
|Feb 20
|zika the great
|2
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC