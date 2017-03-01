Lisbon, Malmo and Skopje announced as...

Lisbon, Malmo and Skopje announced as sustainable mobility city finalists

Cities from Portugal, Sweden and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia have made it through to become finalists for the European Mobility Award 2016. The award - which will be presented Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc on 20 March - is specifically intended to reward cities and local authorities that have involved the public in their schemes, and engaged stakeholders with strong communication.

