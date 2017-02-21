Kutchina associates with Freedomscape
New Delhi, , Feb. 22 : Kutchina, one of the leading manufacturers and retailers of kitchen appliances and modular kitchen in the country, associated itself with Freedomscape, presented by Indian Museum, a cultural program which witnessed participation of differently abled children, in Kolkata. Present on the occasion was Namit Bajoria, Director, Kutchina, and Honorary Consul of The Republic of Macedonia who took active part in cheering the children at the event.
