Austrian official defends closing bor...

Austrian official defends closing borders to deter migrants

There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from Sunday, titled Austrian official defends closing borders to deter migrants. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

SKOPJE, Macedonia - Austria's foreign minister says closing the so-called "Balkan route" to migrants seeking to reach central and northern Europe was the right move. Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz held talks with his Macedonian counterpart, Nikola Poposki, on Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
MACEDONIA is HELLENISM

Vienna, Austria

#2 Yesterday
Only fake od SKOPJE do not have own name!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macedonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 9 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Mon ARVANITES RHELLENES 137
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Mon MACEDONIA is HELL... 9
Kosovo and Bulgaria to divide Macedonia. Sun Kosovo is Serbia 5
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Sun makedonas from ci... 289
News Skopje Accuses Serbia Of Being a Bad Neighbor F... Sun Kosovo is Serbia 2
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
See all Macedonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macedonia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Macedonia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC