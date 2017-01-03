Wollongong's Macedonian kids get one more Xmas
Children from many Macedonian families could just be the luckiest in the Illawarra for this weekend - they get to open their second haul of Christmas presents on two weeks. The Macedonian Ordhodox Church will celebrate its Christmas on Saturday, when the day falls according to the Julian calendar - which is still being followed by the Orthodox church in the Republic of Macedonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greece may have won a battle but the War has y...
|1 hr
|mr large
|9
|what is worse for idiot fyroms?
|Fri
|mr large
|1
|fyroms fcked yet again
|Fri
|mr large
|2
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Fri
|DaniEl
|189
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Thu
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,211
|United Macedonians
|Thu
|makedonas from ci...
|10
|Macedonia is Macedonia and Hellas is LOST in s...
|Thu
|makedonas from ci...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC