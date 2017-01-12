Macedonia's veteran leader gets manda...

Macedonia's veteran leader gets mandate to form next government

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov said on Monday he will ask Nikola Gruevski, the veteran leader of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, to form a new government following elections last month. Leader of Macedonian ruling party VMRO-DPMNE and former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski addresses the media in Skopje, Macedonia, December 12, 2016.

Macedonia

