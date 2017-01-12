Macedonia's veteran leader gets mandate to form next government

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov said on Monday he will ask Nikola Gruevski, the veteran leader of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, to form a new government following elections last month. Leader of Macedonian ruling party VMRO-DPMNE and former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski addresses the media in Skopje, Macedonia, December 12, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.