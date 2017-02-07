Macedonia's Social Democrats Seek Mandate to Form Government
Zoran Zaev, center, the leader of the opposition social democrats, waves to the supporters during a protest in front of the Government building in Skopje, Macedonia, May 17, 2015. Macedonia's opposition Social Democrats urged the president on Monday to give them a mandate to form a new coalition government and to rebuff calls by the ruling conservatives to hold a new election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|usa: fyrom failed project: borders to change
|1 hr
|mr large
|2
|Cyprus is Greek,world is Greek Too,everything ...
|2 hr
|mr large
|1
|United Macedonians
|2 hr
|Zaramo
|17
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|DaniEl
|282
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|nina
|107
|fyrom not a country, like we didn't know
|10 hr
|mr large
|1
|Macedonian capital offers free transport to fig...
|23 hr
|Mkz6
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC