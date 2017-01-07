Macedonia's ethnic Albanians want nation declared bilingual
SKOPJE, Macedonia - Three ethnic Albanian political parties in Macedonia adopted a joint platform Saturday that demands a larger say in the country's affairs in return for their support in forming a coalition government. Elections held last month gave the ruling conservative VMRO-DPMNE party 51 seats in the 120-member Parliament and 49 to the opposition Social Democrats.
