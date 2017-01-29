Macedonians send out SOS from Europe's oldest lake
By Agence France-Presse A fishing boat glides across the shimmering surface of Europe's oldest lake, a haven of biodiversity and a UNESCO World Heritage Site - one that conservationists warn faces multiple development threats. This file photo taken on August 23, 2014 shows a man jumping from the rock in the Ohrid Lake in Ohrid, Macedonia, at sunset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|9 hr
|zika the great
|134
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|zika the great
|256
|Proud to be Macedonian??? (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|9
|Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ...
|Sat
|DaniEl
|7
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 26
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
|Are Macedonians slavs? (Sep '08)
|Jan 26
|Mkz6
|1,480
|Illinden uprising - what a joke (Jul '09)
|Jan 26
|zika the great
|21
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC