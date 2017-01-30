Macedonian Ambassador Lazarevki ends ...

Macedonian Ambassador Lazarevki ends mission to Romania

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Nine O'Clock

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu received on Thursday Macedonian Ambassador Pande Lazarevski on a farewell visit at the end of his mission to Romania. According to a Foreign Ministry release, during the meeting the two officials reviewed the various levels of the bilateral relation and looked at the future goals.

Macedonia

