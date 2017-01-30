Macedonian Ambassador Lazarevki ends mission to Romania
Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu received on Thursday Macedonian Ambassador Pande Lazarevski on a farewell visit at the end of his mission to Romania. According to a Foreign Ministry release, during the meeting the two officials reviewed the various levels of the bilateral relation and looked at the future goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|12 min
|Truth Hurts
|261
|Macedonia will never capitulate but all enemie...
|20 hr
|Corona
|3
|Freedom to Cyprus NOW.
|20 hr
|Oracle
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Mon
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,215
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Sun
|zika the great
|134
|Proud to be Macedonian??? (Dec '15)
|Sun
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|9
|Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ...
|Sat
|DaniEl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC