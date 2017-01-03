Macedonian Albanians Set Tough Conditions for Joining Next Gov't
Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov yesterday gave conservative party leader Nikola Gruevski the chance to form a new government. Gruevski, whose party is at the center of a long dispute with the opposition over mass wiretapping, will have three weeks to win parliamentary support for a new cabinet, and will then face tough coalition talks with parties largely backed by the Albanian minority, the Irish Times reports .
