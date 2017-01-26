Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name game

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macedonians_ (Greeks)http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M acedonians_(Greeks)
"On the eve of the 20th century, Macedonians were a Greek minority population in a number of areas inside the multiethnic region of Macedonia, more so away from the coast. They lived alongside Slavic - speaking populations, most of whom had come to be identified as Serbs, and other ethnicities such as Jews, Turks and Albanians."
In the multiethnic Macedonia almost all of Slavic speaking populations were ethnic Serbs.