Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of...

Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name game

There are 7 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from Friday Jan 20, titled Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name game. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mark Williams

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#2 Saturday Jan 21
Mark Williams wrote:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M acedonians_(Greeks)

"On the eve of the 20th century, Macedonians were a Greek minority population in a number of areas inside the multiethnic region of Macedonia, more so away from the coast. They lived alongside Slavic - speaking populations, most of whom had come to be identified as Serbs, and other ethnicities such as Jews, Turks and Albanians."
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macedonians_ (Greeks)

"On the eve of the 20th century, Macedonians were a Greek minority population in a number of areas inside the multiethnic region of Macedonia, more so away from the coast. They lived alongside Slavic - speaking populations, most of whom had come to be identified as Serbs, and other ethnicities such as Jews, Turks and Albanians."

In the multiethnic Macedonia almost all of Slavic speaking populations were ethnic Serbs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SLAVS RNOMACEDONIANS

Scarborough, Canada

#5 Sunday Jan 22
Mark Williams wrote:
<quoted text>

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macedonians_ (Greeks)

"On the eve of the 20th century, Macedonians were a Greek minority population in a number of areas inside the multiethnic region of Macedonia, more so away from the coast. They lived alongside Slavic - speaking populations, most of whom had come to be identified as Serbs, and other ethnicities such as Jews, Turks and Albanians."

In the multiethnic Macedonia almost all of Slavic speaking populations were ethnic Serbs.
SHUTHEFAKUP ILLITERATE YUGOSLAVIAN SLAVIC LYING RIDICULE==>>YOU ARE ALL FKN SLAVS OF SLAVIC ORIGIN !SPEAKING SLAVIC LANGUAGES! MACEDONIAN NOTHING==>>HAVING ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THE OVERWHELMING UNDISPUTED HELLENIC IDENTITY OF THE ANCIENT MACEDONIANS!CONFIRMED BY THOUS OF ARCHAEOLOGICAL ARTIFACTS!
==>>IT WAS THE OTTOMAN MUSLIM SAVAGES WHO TRIED TO EXPATRIATE & DEHELLENIZE MACEDONIA BY POPULATING WITH BULGARIAN SLAVS! TURKS! JEWS! & TURKOALBANIANS! BUT THEY STILL FAILED TO EXTERMINATE THE INDIGENOUS HELLENIC MACEDONIANS MAKEDONOMAXOI FREEDOM FIGHTERS! WHO MANAGED TO SLAUGHTER YOUR SLAVOBULGARIANS KOMITADJIS! AND OTTOMAN SAVAGES ==>>TO KEEP MACEDONIA HELLENIC THE WAY IT WAS BORN & WAS MEANT TO BE!

==>>YUGOSLAVIAN SLAVIC RIDICULE ! EXPLAIN TO ME WHY ST PAUL PREACHED HIS EPISTLES IN GREEK TO HIS THESSALONIAN (NOT SOLUNIAN) AUDIENCE ! IF THEY WERE NOT GREEK!!!!
===>>ALSO YUGOCOMMIE MORON THE BYZANTINE EMPIRE WAS A HELLENISTIC EMPIRE BASED ON GREEK LANGUAGE & GREEK CULTURE!THE SLAVS WERE ENEMIES OF THE BYZANTINES!
===>>IF THEY WERE A MINORITY AS YOU SAY! HOW COME THEY MANAGED TO EXTERMINATE YOUR SLAVOBULGAR KOMITADJIS & 1947 YUGOCOMMIES??????????

==>>STUPID FKN SLAVS ADMIT YOUR SLAVOBULGARIAN IDENTITY & SHUTHEFAKUP==>>BECAUSE YOU VERY WELL KNOW THAT YOU ARE ===>>MACEDONIAN NOTHING!

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CCCC

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#6 Saturday
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macedonians_ (Greeks)

"On the eve of the 20th century, Macedonians were a Greek minority population in a number of areas inside the multiethnic region of Macedonia, more so away from the coast. They lived alongside Slavic - speaking populations, most of whom had come to be identified as Serbs, and other ethnicities such as Jews, Turks and Albanians."

In the multiethnic region of Macedonia almost all of Slavic speaking populations were ethnic Serbs.

http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bulgaromans

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#7 Saturday
There is no such thing as Bulgarian Slavs. Original Bulgarians were nomadic Turkic tribe from central Asia and not Slavs.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turkic_peoples

"These Bulgars were conquered by the Mongols following their westward sweep under Genghis Khan in the 13th century. Other Bulgars settled in Southeastern Europe in the 7th and 8th centuries, and mixed with the Slavic population, adopting what eventually became the Slavic Bulgarian language."

Modern day Bulgarians are descendants of the Bulgarised, assimilated Serbs, Greeks, Turks, Gypsies, Arabs, Kurds, Vlachs, Macedonians, Aromanians, Cumans, Romanians, Moldovans, Morlachs, Cincars, Albanians and so on.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MACEDONIA ISGREECE

Scarborough, Canada

#8 Yesterday
CCCC wrote:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M acedonians_(Greeks)

"On the eve of the 20th century, Macedonians were a Greek minority population in a number of areas inside the multiethnic region of Macedonia, more so away from the coast. They lived alongside Slavic - speaking populations, most of whom had come to be identified as Serbs, and other ethnicities such as Jews, Turks and Albanians."

In the multiethnic region of Macedonia almost all of Slavic speaking populations were ethnic Serbs.

http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons...
I HAVE ALREADY EXPLAIN IT TO YOU ABOVE==>>THE OTTOMAN MUSLIM SAVAGES ALWAYS TRIED TO EXPATRIATE THE INDIGENOUS GREEK POPULATION! LIKE THEY DID IN MINOR ASIA !INCLUDING THE MAINLAND MACEDONIA! OBVIOUSLY THERE WOULD'VE BEEN MORE TURKOMONGOLS & BULGAROMONGOLS THAN GREEKS! BUT THAT DOESN'T MEAN THAT THE INDIGENOUS HELLENIC MACEDONIANS WERE COMPLETELY EXTERMINATED!==>>CONFIRM ED LATER WHO MANAGED WITH SMALL NUMBERS TO ERADICATE BOTH THE OTTOMAN SAVAGES & YOUR BULGARIAN KOMITADJIS!==>>TO KEEP MACEDONIA HELLENIC UP TO THIS PRESENT DAY! AND TO THE AGES TO COME!

http://history-of-macedonia.com/wp-content/up...

http://documents-macedon.blogspot.ca/2012/07/...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MACEDONIA ISGREECE

Scarborough, Canada

#9 Yesterday
Bulgaromans wrote:
There is no such thing as Bulgarian Slavs. Original Bulgarians were nomadic Turkic tribe from central Asia and not Slavs.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turkic_peoples

"These Bulgars were conquered by the Mongols following their westward sweep under Genghis Khan in the 13th century. Other Bulgars settled in Southeastern Europe in the 7th and 8th centuries, and mixed with the Slavic population, adopting what eventually became the Slavic Bulgarian language."

Modern day Bulgarians are descendants of the Bulgarised, assimilated Serbs, Greeks, Turks, Gypsies, Arabs, Kurds, Vlachs, Macedonians, Aromanians, Cumans, Romanians, Moldovans, Morlachs, Cincars, Albanians and so on.
BOTTOM LINE ==>>BULGARIANS! SERBS! VARDASKANS! MONTEGEGRONS! BOSNIANS!KOSSOVARS!CROATS! SLOVENIANS!==>>YOU ARE ALL FKN SLAVS OF SLAVIC ORIGIN==>>HAVING NO CONNECTION OR RELATION TO THE ANCIENT HELLENIC TRIBE OF THE ANCIENT MACEDONIANS!WHO WERE PURE HELLENES!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DaniEl

Ajax, Canada

#10 Yesterday
MACEDONIA ISGREECE wrote:
<quoted text>BOTTOM LINE ==>>BULGARIANS! SERBS! VARDASKANS! MONTEGEGRONS! BOSNIANS!KOSSOVARS!CROATS! SLOVENIANS!==>>YOU ARE ALL FKN SLAVS OF SLAVIC ORIGIN==>>HAVING NO CONNECTION OR RELATION TO THE ANCIENT HELLENIC TRIBE OF THE ANCIENT MACEDONIANS!WHO WERE PURE HELLENES!
This is exactly what this person is saying... Macedonia is Hellenic... and fyrians are Slavs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macedonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) 9 hr zika the great 134
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) 9 hr zika the great 256
Poll Proud to be Macedonian??? (Dec '15) 10 hr MACEDONIA ISGREECE 9
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 26 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,214
Are Macedonians slavs? (Sep '08) Jan 26 Mkz6 1,480
Illinden uprising - what a joke (Jul '09) Jan 26 zika the great 21
fyroms bff turkey takes sht on fyrom Jan 24 mr large 1
See all Macedonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macedonia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Macedonia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC