Macedonia says its capital is most polluted city in Europe

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Washington Post

SKOPJE, Macedonia - Health authorities in Macedonia say Skopje is now Europe's most polluted capital, with poor air quality blamed for the premature death of 1,300 people each year. Dragan Gjorgjev of the country's National Public Health Institute told reporters Wednesday that the finding was based on a study by the Finnish Meteorological Institute which monitored levels of PM 2.5, tiny toxic particles that damage lung tissue.

Macedonia

