Guterres praises Turkey and Greece ahead of Geneva summit

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has spoken of his "appreciation" to Greece and Turkey for their support to the Cyprus talks and their commitment to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue. Readouts after separate meetings on January 6 with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Greece and Turkey, Nikos Kotzias and Mevlut Cavusoglu respectively, note that Guterres pointed out the historic opportunity for a breakthrough at the Conference on Cyprus that will begin on January 12 in Geneva.

