Bulgaria's Exports to Third Countries Decrease by 8.1% January-November 2016
According to data of the National Statistical Institute , in the period January - November 2016, Bulgarian exports to third countries decreased by 8.1%, compared to the same period of 2015 and amounted to BGN 13 422.6 M. The main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, Serbia, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Russian Federation and the USA, which accounted for 48.9% of the exports to non-EU countries.
