Bulgaria's Exports to Third Countries...

Bulgaria's Exports to Third Countries Decrease by 8.1% January-November 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Sofia News Agency

According to data of the National Statistical Institute , in the period January - November 2016, Bulgarian exports to third countries decreased by 8.1%, compared to the same period of 2015 and amounted to BGN 13 422.6 M. The main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, Serbia, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Russian Federation and the USA, which accounted for 48.9% of the exports to non-EU countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macedonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Athens want to be an Ottoman colony once a... 3 hr makedonas from ci... 2
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) 5 hr makedonas from ci... 230
albanians will get western fyrom 6 hr DaniEl 5
Why can't Islamic Turkey reach EU?? Thu Oracle 8
Why Greeks call Turks as Mongolians?? (Jun '08) Jan 18 DaniEl 115
Greece has only one way to save itself from de... Jan 18 DaniEl 5
Macedonia is Greek and Greek is Macedonia. Jan 17 makedonas from ci... 4
See all Macedonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macedonia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Macedonia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,996 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC