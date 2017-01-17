Backlogs and brutal weather put refugee and migrant children at risk in Europe - " UNICEF

On 18 January 2017, in the Tabanovce refugee and migrant centre, former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, a Syrian girl, carries a plastic cup filled with snow. Photo: UNICEF/Tomislav Georgiev 20 January 2017 – As the extreme cold weather and storms continue to sweep Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, refugee and migrant children are threatened by respiratory and other serious illnesses, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.

