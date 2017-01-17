Artist brings dreams of da Vinci to ACT

Artist brings dreams of da Vinci to ACT

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Maple Ridge News

When he was a teenager, he would climb the local hill in his village in Macedonia and gaze down at the river. He would ponder how it moved so smoothly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macedonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Athens want to be an Ottoman colony once a... 3 hr makedonas from ci... 2
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) 5 hr makedonas from ci... 230
albanians will get western fyrom 6 hr DaniEl 5
Why can't Islamic Turkey reach EU?? Thu Oracle 8
Why Greeks call Turks as Mongolians?? (Jun '08) Jan 18 DaniEl 115
Greece has only one way to save itself from de... Jan 18 DaniEl 5
Macedonia is Greek and Greek is Macedonia. Jan 17 makedonas from ci... 4
See all Macedonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macedonia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Macedonia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,996 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC